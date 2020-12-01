Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCBY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in November

Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCBY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS TKCBY opened at $48.04 on Tuesday. Tokai Carbon has a fifty-two week low of $47.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.89 and a 200-day moving average of $35.46.

About Tokai Carbon

Tokai Carbon Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells carbon-related products and services in Japan. It offers graphite electrodes for use in electric furnaces, such as direct current, alternating current, and refining furnaces; and carbon black, including SEAST, TOKABLACK, Aqua Black, and Thermal black varieties, which are used to reinforce the rubber in tires, as well as used as a black pigment in various black-colored products.

