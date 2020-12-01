Titan Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Titan Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 89.7% from the October 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price target on Titan Mining from $0.50 to $0.60 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TNMCF opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.34. Titan Mining has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.78.

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. It explores for zinc ores and base metals. The company's principal asset is the Empire State Mine project that is located in Northern New York State, the United States. It holds interests in approximately 80,000 acres of mineral interests in the Empire State Mine project.

