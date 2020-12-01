TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Now Covered by New Street Research

New Street Research began coverage on shares of TIM (NYSE:TIMB) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised TIM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

TIMB stock opened at $12.53 on Friday. TIM has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $13.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34.

TIM SA provides local fixed switched telephony and multimedia communication services in national long distance and international long distance modalities. It also offers personal mobile service. TIM SA was formerly known as Intelig TelecomunicaÃ§Ãµes Ltda. and changed its name to TIM SA on September 06, 2017.

