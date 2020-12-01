Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Short Interest Update

Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 1,700.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

TILCF opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. Till Capital has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

About Till Capital

Till Capital Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance and reinsurance business in Canada, Bermuda, and the United States. The company provides assumption reinsurance to insurance companies that want to exit the Canadian market; and to insurance companies that want to transfer their remaining claim liabilities on particular books of business.

