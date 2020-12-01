Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Short Interest Update

Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 1,700.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.
TILCF opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. Till Capital has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $3.00.
About Till Capital
Further Reading: What is a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for Till Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Till Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.