thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 82.8% from the October 31st total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of TKAMY opened at $6.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. thyssenkrupp has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $13.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.59.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TKAMY shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised thyssenkrupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised thyssenkrupp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded thyssenkrupp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

