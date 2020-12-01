Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 51,253 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,253 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.13% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $4,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 8,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HPP shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.44.

HPP stock opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 185.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.78. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $38.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $196.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.95 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $137,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,166,754.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $180,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,013,933.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

