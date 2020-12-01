Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 4,303 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,303 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.12% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,003,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,478,000 after buying an additional 198,412 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4,305.3% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 6,501 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $83.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.03. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.93 and a 52-week high of $87.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.88.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $3.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSM shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.