Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 22,711 Shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NYSE:PFC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NYSE:PFC) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,711 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.68% of Premier Financial worth $3,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Premier Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE PFC opened at $20.71 on Tuesday. Premier Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $32.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Premier Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

In other Premier Financial news, CFO Paul D. Nungester, Jr. bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $273,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,766.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 29,000 shares of company stock worth $534,990 over the last 90 days.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

