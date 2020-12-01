Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stake in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 144,840 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,340 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in QCR were worth $3,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of QCR by 54.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the period. AJO LP raised its stake in shares of QCR by 397.1% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 38,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 30,425 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of QCR by 22.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 154,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 28,253 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of QCR by 74.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 19,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of QCR by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 749,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,375,000 after acquiring an additional 16,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

QCRH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QCR in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of QCR from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Shares of QCRH stock opened at $34.87 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.61. The company has a market cap of $550.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $44.76.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. QCR had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 18.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. QCR’s payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

In other QCR news, CAO Nick W. Anderson purchased 1,837 shares of QCR stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.94 per share, with a total value of $60,510.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,604.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

QCR Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.

