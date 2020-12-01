Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 171.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,094 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.07% of Polaris worth $4,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PII. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 115.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 9,673 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 81.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,526,000 after buying an additional 163,119 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the second quarter worth $241,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Polaris during the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Polaris by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Polaris alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PII. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Polaris from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Longbow Research upgraded Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup began coverage on Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.73.

NYSE:PII opened at $96.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.99. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $110.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.49 and a beta of 2.11.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.66. Polaris had a positive return on equity of 32.38% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.24%.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

See Also: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.