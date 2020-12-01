Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stock Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,404 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.06% of Everest Re Group worth $4,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 1,711.1% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the third quarter worth about $43,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 96.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 21.3% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $227.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $157.32 and a one year high of $294.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.09.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RE shares. TheStreet raised Everest Re Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on Everest Re Group from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Everest Re Group from $218.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.45.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

