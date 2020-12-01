Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 25,602 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,602 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of K. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 21.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,326,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401,039 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 89.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,163,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,629 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 45.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,137,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,252,000 after acquiring an additional 976,584 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,257,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,200,000 after acquiring an additional 931,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 141.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 762,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,243,000 after acquiring an additional 447,080 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of K opened at $63.91 on Tuesday. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $52.66 and a 12 month high of $72.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.63.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $5,402,543.22. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $5,276,645.56. Insiders have sold a total of 500,001 shares of company stock worth $32,525,064 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

K has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kellogg in a report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.06.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

