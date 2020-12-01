Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 329.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,810 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $4,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 340.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $55.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.53. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $38.58 and a 1 year high of $62.09.

