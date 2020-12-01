Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 43.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Masimo were worth $4,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Masimo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Masimo by 222.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Masimo by 179.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Masimo from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Masimo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.25.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $254.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $241.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.57. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $143.90 and a 1 year high of $259.29.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $278.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $6,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,275,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,056. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $43,575,197 in the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

