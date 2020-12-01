Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,786 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 11,868 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in AECOM were worth $3,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in AECOM by 33.9% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 58,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 14,752 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in AECOM by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 491,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,466,000 after acquiring an additional 10,922 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AECOM during the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AECOM during the 3rd quarter worth $1,648,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in AECOM during the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $51.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of -43.97 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.83. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

