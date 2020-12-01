Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $4.50 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 2.9% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

DE stock opened at $261.62 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $81.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.94. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $106.14 and a 52-week high of $265.87.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $179.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $263.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.72.

In other Deere & Company news, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $7,156,554.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,410,568.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

