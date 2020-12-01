Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $4.26 Million Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Charter Communications were worth $4,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHTR. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 26.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Charter Communications by 20.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

CHTR opened at $651.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $627.45 and its 200 day moving average is $584.51. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.67 and a fifty-two week high of $663.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.46, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.87. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 58,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.89, for a total transaction of $34,712,976.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,881,855.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total transaction of $5,012,559.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,953,667.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,002 shares of company stock worth $55,317,763 over the last three months. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHTR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $640.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $646.36.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

