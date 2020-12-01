Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $4.26 Million Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Charter Communications were worth $4,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHTR. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 26.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Charter Communications by 20.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.
CHTR opened at $651.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $627.45 and its 200 day moving average is $584.51. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.67 and a fifty-two week high of $663.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.46, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05.
In related news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 58,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.89, for a total transaction of $34,712,976.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,881,855.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total transaction of $5,012,559.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,953,667.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,002 shares of company stock worth $55,317,763 over the last three months. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several brokerages recently commented on CHTR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $640.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $646.36.
Charter Communications Company Profile
Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.
