Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $4.06 Million Stock Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 3,229.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 642,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 623,683 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.14% of TechnipFMC worth $4,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in TechnipFMC by 33.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,438,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067,272 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in TechnipFMC by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,983,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $132,408,000 after purchasing an additional 818,343 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TechnipFMC by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,859,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,626,000 after purchasing an additional 687,521 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in TechnipFMC by 4.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,844,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,497,000 after purchasing an additional 405,949 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in TechnipFMC by 1,375.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,525,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $21.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day moving average of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -0.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.11.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 42.41%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

FTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded TechnipFMC from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TechnipFMC from $9.30 to $9.80 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TechnipFMC from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.60 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.24.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

