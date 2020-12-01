Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stock Position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 352.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,084 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.21% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $4,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RODM. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the third quarter worth $154,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 268.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RODM opened at $27.63 on Tuesday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $29.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.72 and a 200 day moving average of $25.75.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

Recommended Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.