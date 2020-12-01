Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 56,200 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 272.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,200 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 134,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after acquiring an additional 21,091 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,028,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 131,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,110,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VMBS opened at $54.12 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.77 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.