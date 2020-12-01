Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 48,989 Shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 223.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,989 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 45,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 18,702 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $62.82 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $38.83 and a 12 month high of $64.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.64 and a 200-day moving average of $55.68.

