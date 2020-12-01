Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 39,531 Shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) by 216.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,531 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 1.07% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF worth $4,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brio Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 210,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,986 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 145,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,989,000 after acquiring an additional 9,457 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 94.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,478,000 after acquiring an additional 67,904 shares in the last quarter. Verde Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 77,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,048 shares in the last quarter.

ILTB stock opened at $77.04 on Tuesday. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $79.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.63.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

