Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 26,551 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 26,551 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $4,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 84.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the third quarter worth $873,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the third quarter worth $1,545,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sensient Technologies by 9.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,697,000 after buying an additional 13,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Sensient Technologies by 18.1% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 38,029 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Sensient Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Shares of NYSE SXT opened at $71.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11 and a beta of 1.02. Sensient Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.24 and a fifty-two week high of $75.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.33 and a 200-day moving average of $57.59.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $323.57 million during the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.70%.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

