The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $69.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Unilever plc is engaged in manufacturing of branded and packaged consumer goods, including food, detergents and personal care products. The Company also has interests in specialty chemicals. Unilever sells its products internationally. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Unilever Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $61.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.60. The Unilever Group has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $63.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $0.4845 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This is a boost from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The Unilever Group’s payout ratio is presently 63.99%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Unilever Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in The Unilever Group by 91.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Unilever Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Unilever Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Unilever Group by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

About The Unilever Group

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

