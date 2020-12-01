The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 3rd. Analysts expect The Toronto-Dominion Bank to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TD opened at $53.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $97.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.13 and a 200-day moving average of $46.33. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $33.74 and a 52 week high of $57.79.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Barclays raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America cut The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, CSFB assumed coverage on The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.82.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

