The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 70.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,788 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Mosaic by 18.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,198,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,968,000 after acquiring an additional 190,267 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Mosaic by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Mosaic during the 2nd quarter worth about $293,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in The Mosaic during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in The Mosaic by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 43,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares during the period. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Mosaic stock opened at $21.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.20. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $23.19.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. The Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MOS. Cleveland Research upgraded The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Scotiabank lowered The Mosaic from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Mosaic from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Mosaic from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.03.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

