The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Holdings Raised by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 70.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,788 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOS. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 161.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,177,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,807 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Mosaic by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,043,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $513,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,913 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in The Mosaic by 9,272.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,318,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,633 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its holdings in The Mosaic by 29.9% during the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 5,469,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,608 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in The Mosaic by 704.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,199,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Mosaic from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Mosaic from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut The Mosaic from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.03.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $21.96 on Tuesday. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $23.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7.65, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.20.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 105.26%.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

