The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

MIDD has been the topic of several other reports. CL King lowered shares of The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.

Get The Middleby alerts:

The Middleby stock opened at $135.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.27. The Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $41.73 and a fifty-two week high of $149.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 1.63.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.32. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $634.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Middleby will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Middleby by 83.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the second quarter worth $107,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the second quarter worth $111,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of The Middleby by 306.4% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Middleby by 275.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.