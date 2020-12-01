The Michaels Companies (MIK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, December 3rd. Analysts expect The Michaels Companies to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.38. The Michaels Companies had a net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The Michaels Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The Michaels Companies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MIK stock opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average of $7.95. The Michaels Companies has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 3.21.

MIK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Michaels Companies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Michaels Companies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Michaels Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.72.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Management L. sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $100,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

