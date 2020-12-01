The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of The Joint from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of The Joint from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Joint in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Joint has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Get The Joint alerts:

JYNT stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.97 and a beta of 1.11. The Joint has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.41.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The Joint had a return on equity of 47.43% and a net margin of 5.38%. As a group, analysts predict that The Joint will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JYNT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Joint by 454.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 432,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after acquiring an additional 354,403 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Joint in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,956,000. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Joint in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,435,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in The Joint by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 218,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 82,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Joint by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 973,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after purchasing an additional 56,876 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for The Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.