The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Stock Holdings Reduced by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,574 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 83.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 38,910 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 40.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,219,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,094,000 after purchasing an additional 639,344 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 42,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 214,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 95,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 991,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,528,000 after acquiring an additional 29,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IPG opened at $22.28 on Tuesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.19.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.85%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IPG shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 375,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $8,004,935.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

