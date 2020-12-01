The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 149.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

THG has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.20.

NYSE THG opened at $112.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.11 and a 12 month high of $144.71.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.22. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.