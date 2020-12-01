The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($1.92) Per Share

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for The Gap in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn ($1.92) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.78). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Gap’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). The Gap had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GPS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Gap from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on The Gap from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Gap from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays upped their price target on The Gap from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Gap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.95.

GPS stock opened at $20.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.63. The Gap has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $26.99.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Gap during the third quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gap by 45,000.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of The Gap in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of The Gap by 295.0% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gap by 117.6% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

