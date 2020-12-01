The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSG.TO) (DSG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSG.TO) (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 2nd. Analysts expect The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSG.TO) to post earnings of C$0.18 per share for the quarter.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSG.TO) (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$116.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$113.56 million.

DSG stock opened at C$77.01 on Tuesday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 12-month low of C$38.65 and a 12-month high of C$82.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$73.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$71.99.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSG.TO) from C$42.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSG.TO) Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

