The Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $84.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The Descartes Systems Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of DSGX opened at $59.29 on Tuesday. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $63.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 121.00 and a beta of 1.22.
The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.
