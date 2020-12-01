The Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $84.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The Descartes Systems Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DSGX opened at $59.29 on Tuesday. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $63.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 121.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Several analysts have commented on DSGX shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Stephens raised The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Descartes Systems Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.30.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

