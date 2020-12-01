Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.34 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to post $4.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.41 billion and the lowest is $4.28 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported sales of $4.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year sales of $16.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.48 billion to $16.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $16.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.35 billion to $17.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TEVA shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Argus decreased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.12.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $9.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.61. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $13.76.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 89.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 578.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 336.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

