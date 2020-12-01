Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TSLA. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $578.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $451.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Independent Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.78.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $567.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Tesla has a 12 month low of $65.45 and a 12 month high of $607.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $449.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.87. The company has a market cap of $538.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,478.13, a PEG ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.44, for a total transaction of $581,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,460,527.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,404 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.17, for a total transaction of $1,872,448.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,203 shares in the company, valued at $8,164,539.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 149,474 shares of company stock worth $62,472,795. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Tesla by 1,259.2% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Tesla by 330.1% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,565 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 405.0% in the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 442.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after acquiring an additional 17,861 shares in the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.