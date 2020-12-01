Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 897,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387,953 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.85% of Tenet Healthcare worth $21,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after buying an additional 215,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 767,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,047,000 after purchasing an additional 136,807 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,076 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $31.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.41. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.53.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.35% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

THC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.79.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 23,143 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $740,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

