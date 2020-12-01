Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Short Interest Update

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 818.2% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMSNY opened at $126.09 on Tuesday. Temenos has a 1 year low of $97.50 and a 1 year high of $172.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.07.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Temenos from $146.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

