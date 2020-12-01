Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2020 // Comments off

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 818.2% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMSNY opened at $126.09 on Tuesday. Temenos has a 1 year low of $97.50 and a 1 year high of $172.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.07.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Temenos from $146.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Temenos Company Profile

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.