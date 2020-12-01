Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 79.5% from the October 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS TLSNY opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. Telia Company AB has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $8.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.71.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 3.42%. Research analysts forecast that Telia Company AB will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is 78.38%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TLSNY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Telia Company AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content production activities; and international carrier operations, as well as customer financing business.

