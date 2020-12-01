Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 79.5% from the October 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS TLSNY opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. Telia Company AB has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $8.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.71.
Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 3.42%. Research analysts forecast that Telia Company AB will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TLSNY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Telia Company AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.
About Telia Company AB (publ)
Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content production activities; and international carrier operations, as well as customer financing business.
See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.