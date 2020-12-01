Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Short Interest Update

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 2,200.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 423,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Get Tele2 AB (publ) alerts:

TLTZY stock opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.68. Tele2 AB has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.46.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $748.67 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Tele2 AB will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.