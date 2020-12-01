Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) (TCS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) (TSE:TCS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, December 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.08 per share for the quarter.

Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) (TSE:TCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$28.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$26.80 million.

TSE:TCS opened at C$36.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.60. Tecsys Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$13.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.55 million and a P/E ratio of 130.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.95.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) raised their price target on shares of Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) from C$34.50 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Laurentian raised their price target on shares of Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) from C$34.50 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on shares of Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) from C$33.50 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

About Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO)

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

