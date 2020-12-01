TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Short Interest Update

TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 833.3% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TMVWY stock opened at $23.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.33. TeamViewer has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $30.95.

TMVWY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TeamViewer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer that helps to remotely connect to desktop computers, mobile devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices from anywhere at any time; TeamViewer Tensor, a cloud-based enterprise connectivity platform, which enables large-scale IT management framework deployments; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

