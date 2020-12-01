TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,009 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of TRI Pointe Group worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in TRI Pointe Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,334,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,829 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 245.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 30,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 21,467 shares during the period.

Get TRI Pointe Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TPH. Zelman & Associates downgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wedbush raised TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. B. Riley raised TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on TRI Pointe Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

NYSE:TPH opened at $17.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. TRI Pointe Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.44. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.60.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $826.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.38 million. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TRI Pointe Group, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for TRI Pointe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRI Pointe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.