TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 182,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 77,103 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,386,000. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 24,535 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DCPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

NASDAQ DCPH opened at $61.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.44. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $71.11.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. On average, research analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $272,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,189.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is ripretinib for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

