TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Avista worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avista by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Avista by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avista by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Avista by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Avista by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kevin J. Christie sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $33,830.00. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $27,075.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Avista stock opened at $37.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.31. Avista Co. has a one year low of $32.09 and a one year high of $53.00.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $272.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.10 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.10%.

AVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut Avista from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

