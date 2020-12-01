TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 22,746 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,746 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNF. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $366,608,000. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,951,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,216,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,934 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 184.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,826,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,496 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 406.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,214,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,244,000 after acquiring an additional 974,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 131,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $4,097,040.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 504,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,683,785.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $1,683,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,231,770.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 412,502 shares of company stock valued at $13,154,525. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FNF opened at $35.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.48. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.28.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

FNF has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

