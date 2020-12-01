Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in November

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TWODY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised Taylor Wimpey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

OTCMKTS:TWODY opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Taylor Wimpey has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $30.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.84.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.