Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLFA) Short Interest Up 971.4% in November

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLFA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 971.4% from the October 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

TLFA stock opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. Tandy Leather Factory has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $5.82.

About Tandy Leather Factory

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc operates as a retailer and wholesale distributor of a range of leather and leathercraft related items in North America and internationally. The company offers leather, quality tools, hardware, small machines, accessories, liquids, lace, kits, open workbenches, and teaching materials.

