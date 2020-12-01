Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Purchased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,286 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.06% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $4,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TNDM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,963 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $595,495,000 after buying an additional 454,490 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,425,114 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $388,750,000 after purchasing an additional 36,355 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,422,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $140,670,000 after purchasing an additional 155,311 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 702,668 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $69,508,000 after purchasing an additional 201,475 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 619,124 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $61,244,000 after purchasing an additional 53,112 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $93.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -125.17 and a beta of 0.42. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.69 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.95.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.16 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 12.88%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John F. Sheridan sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $44,258.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,991.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $1,084,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,849 shares of company stock valued at $14,368,585 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TNDM. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.80.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

